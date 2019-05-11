Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aline Marie Dugas Ellis. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 445 Marquette Avenue Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leaving a strong legacy of her family and its' rich Acadian ancestry, Aline passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Aline, a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, was born May 5, 1922 in Brusly-McCall, Louisiana. She is the daughter of Adam and Philomene Dugas. A graduate of Denham Springs High School and a loyal employee of City National Bank. She was married 58 years to Richard Eugene Ellis on November 12, 1960. Though not blessed with children of her own, she "adopted" the nieces and nephews of her siblings like her own and readily shared their lives. She is survived by her nieces Margo Raiford Murphy, Lynn Tolusso Laurence, Charlotte Tolusso Townsend, Mary Tolusso Favalora, Claudette Dugas Bruner, and Sheilah Dugas Coates. Preceded in death by her parents Adam and Philomene Dugas, sisters Anne Dugas Tolusso and Mildred Raiford Garrison, and brothers Melvin and Claude Dugas. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East at 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA from 6:00 to 8:30 pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Visitation 9:00 -10 am Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, before Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Final Interment will follow at Green Oaks Memorial Graveyard at 9607 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA. Pallbearers: Charles E. Wyble, Jr., Dylan Walker, Dalton Walker, Bradley Townsend, Gary Coates, Jr., and Joshua Bruner. Special thanks to Fr. Cleo Milano, Dr. Hector Mena, Dr. Harold Helmke, Staff of St. Joseph Hospice and St. Claire Manor. Her family would also like to express their love and appreciation to Margo and Courtney Murphy for their commitment to her care, Grand-niece Penny Wyble Mileski's guiding medical help, her ever-faithful Eucharistic Minister Sheryl Womack and Caregivers Brenda Bates, Evelyn Lands, and Shirley Barnes. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 15, 2019

