Aline Marie Lasseigne Mestayer died peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2020. She married Warren Anthony Mestayer on July 5, 1956, and was a wife, mother, and homemaker for 64 years. Aline was born March 18, 1929, in St. Martin Parish to Daniel A. Lasseigne and Emmeline Dugas Lasseigne. Her paternal grandparents were Jean Valerie Lasseigne and Marie Angela Robertson, her maternal grandparents were Lezaire Dugas and Aline Philomene Thibodaux Dugas. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Thomas; brothers, Daniel Andrew, Louis Paul, and Alfred Jerry; and sister, Vivian. She is survived by sisters, Lucille Irene Armand, Melba Ann Shelton; and sister-in-law, Barbara Lasseigne. She is also survived by her daughter, Claire Marie and husband Randy Parker; son, Mark Louis and wife Jennifer; daughter, Katherine Angelle and husband Carl Steinberg; daughter-in-law, Patricia Mestayer Barry; and from her marriage to Charlie Barry, son Robbie and daughter Olivia; six grandchildren, Jared and Jordan Parker, Lily Mestayer Hayes and husband B. J. Hayes, Christopher Mestayer, John and Robert Steinberg; step grandchildren, Rachel Haney, and Donald Haney III and wife Alexandra; great grandson, Jude Emery Hayes; great granddaughters, Eleanor Rose Hayes and Cecile Mary Hayes; step great grandsons, James Haney and Donald Haney IV. She graduated St. Martinville High School and Southwestern Louisiana Institute (University of Louisiana – Lafayette) with a Home Economics major and was employed by a Louisiana utility company in the capacity of Senior Home Demonstrator for individual, conferences and television presentations. Their marriage took them to residences in Louisiana, on two occasions to Midland, Michigan, and to Zurich, Switzerland where she was a member of the American Women's Club of Zurich. Upon Warren's retirement, they returned to Louisiana where she enjoyed exploring their genealogy and gardening. Visitation is scheduled at St. George Catholic Church Baton Rouge at 10:00 am Saturday July 25, 2020, followed thereafter by mass at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow at the family burial site in New Iberia. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the John Thomas Mestayer Memorial Scholarship fund at Louisiana State University.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store