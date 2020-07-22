1/1
Aline Marie Lasseigne Mestayer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aline Marie Lasseigne Mestayer died peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2020. She married Warren Anthony Mestayer on July 5, 1956, and was a wife, mother, and homemaker for 64 years. Aline was born March 18, 1929, in St. Martin Parish to Daniel A. Lasseigne and Emmeline Dugas Lasseigne. Her paternal grandparents were Jean Valerie Lasseigne and Marie Angela Robertson, her maternal grandparents were Lezaire Dugas and Aline Philomene Thibodaux Dugas. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Thomas; brothers, Daniel Andrew, Louis Paul, and Alfred Jerry; and sister, Vivian. She is survived by sisters, Lucille Irene Armand, Melba Ann Shelton; and sister-in-law, Barbara Lasseigne. She is also survived by her daughter, Claire Marie and husband Randy Parker; son, Mark Louis and wife Jennifer; daughter, Katherine Angelle and husband Carl Steinberg; daughter-in-law, Patricia Mestayer Barry; and from her marriage to Charlie Barry, son Robbie and daughter Olivia; six grandchildren, Jared and Jordan Parker, Lily Mestayer Hayes and husband B. J. Hayes, Christopher Mestayer, John and Robert Steinberg; step grandchildren, Rachel Haney, and Donald Haney III and wife Alexandra; great grandson, Jude Emery Hayes; great granddaughters, Eleanor Rose Hayes and Cecile Mary Hayes; step great grandsons, James Haney and Donald Haney IV. She graduated St. Martinville High School and Southwestern Louisiana Institute (University of Louisiana – Lafayette) with a Home Economics major and was employed by a Louisiana utility company in the capacity of Senior Home Demonstrator for individual, conferences and television presentations. Their marriage took them to residences in Louisiana, on two occasions to Midland, Michigan, and to Zurich, Switzerland where she was a member of the American Women's Club of Zurich. Upon Warren's retirement, they returned to Louisiana where she enjoyed exploring their genealogy and gardening. Visitation is scheduled at St. George Catholic Church Baton Rouge at 10:00 am Saturday July 25, 2020, followed thereafter by mass at 11:00 am. Entombment to follow at the family burial site in New Iberia. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the John Thomas Mestayer Memorial Scholarship fund at Louisiana State University.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to Warren and Aline’s family. I had the honor and privilege of getting to know Aline after she and Warren retired to Baton Rouge and began volunteering at the Rural Life Museum. As native French speakers, they were always willing to greet French visitors to the museum, graciously sharing their Acadian French culture which reached back to Canada and Europe. We will all miss her. May she Rest In Peace.
Carol Peltier
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved