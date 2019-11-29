Alisha M. Shelton-Johnson was born February 24, 1989 in Baton Rouge, La to Charles Jones and the late Debra Mills Shelton. Alisha was baptized at an early age. She loved the Lord. She was educated in the East Baton Rouge School System. Alisha was passionate about sitting with the elderly; it was more than a job it was her calling. Alisha received her wings on November 21, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. She leaves to cherish her loving memories. Her devoted husband Kendale Johnson Sr. Her beautiful children: Shy'merra Johnson, Eddie Williams, Aaron Johnson, Ja'Corey Dickinson, Kendale Johnson Jr., Jamond Morgan, Brandia Morgan, Kedale Johnson, Cardell Johnson and Shawn Knighten. Her loving father Charles Jones. Her siblings: Ray Charles Shelton Jr. Ashley N. Shelton, Jimmie R. Shelton Sr and Andea M. Shelton. A niece Tyleesha Jones. A host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her mother Debra Mills, sister Rose Shelton, grandparents: Glasco & Robertine Mills and Austin & Beatrice Jones. Arrangements entrusted to: Hall Davis & Sons, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019