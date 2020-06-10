Memorial services for Mrs. Alisia B. Moree, 71, will be held at 11 am Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the LaVille Funeral Home Chapel. Ms. Moree, a resident of Ville Platte, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her residence. Alisia, aka "Tannie" was born at Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, TX, where her father, a career military man, an Interpreter/Linguist, was last stationed. Shortly thereafter, Green Moree retired from the U.S. Army and moved his family to the Harrisburg Community, east of Jasper, TX. He later taught Math and Military Science at North Texas State University in Denton, TX. Her mother Esther Lynch, a full Blackfoot Indian,was born in Missouri and raised Catholic but moved with her sisters as preteens to Long Neck, NY to work in the textile plants owned by the Musgrave family. Upon moving to East Texas, Esther opened up a sewing factory in Jasper, the first female "boss". Alisia and all of her sisters worked there as well. Alisia and her siblings, some of which were dark skinned, had trouble being admitted into the Jasper public school system. The Catholic school in Jasper took in all of the Moree clan with open arms. Upon graduating from high school, Alisia enrolled at Lamar University in Beaumont, TX. While there she married her childhood sweetheart, Michael A. Dupre. She dropped out of Lamar after giving birth to her only child and began matriculating through schools, eventually getting a BA from the University of Houston. Alisia settled in Conroe, TX area where Michael graduated from high school. After the death of her only surviving brother, Donald "Duke" Moree who was living at the old home place near Jasper, TX, she moved to Greenwell Springs, LA. She wanted to be with her "Daddy's people", he being born in Morgan City, Louisiana. Especially her aunt Jo Robinson. Most of her working life she opened garment factories and also worked for the U.S. Justice Department. In 1994. Alisia wanted to further get to know her "Daddy's people", and took a job as plant manager of Holloway Sportswear in Ville Platte, Louisiana. She remained plant manager until it closed in 2005. After Holloway closed Alisia enrolled next door at Coreil Technical and became an LPN and did mostly Home Health Care. She retired in 2015. She will be missed by her husband Alex D. "Sonny" Chapman Jr. of Ville Platte; son Michael Anthony Moree and fiance' Abby Lanclos of Port Barre; children/stepchildren, Korey M. Chapman and wife Dee of Lafayette, Meghann C. Soileau and husband Jared of Vidrine, and Alexis F. Chapman of Ville Platte; sister Naomi Moree of Montana;11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; numerous nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews from East Texas; and her dog Chip. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn Durell and Esther L. Moree, first husband Michael A. Dupre MIA/KIA Vietnam War 1968; brothers Oliver Moree, Robin Moree, Donald Moree, sisters Catherine Cloudy, Rachel Pharris, and her aunt Jo Robinson. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 8 am until the time of services. Interment will follow at the Sacred Heart Old Mausoleum. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and Paige Lafleur for their wonderful care of Alisia.

