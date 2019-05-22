Alive Ealy Lawson

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
4225 Mulatto Bend Rd.
Port Allen, LA
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
4225 Mulatto Bend Rd.
Port Allen, LA
Obituary
Alice entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Survived by her daughters, Jacqueline L. Harrison, Debra Davis-Hossley (Charles) and Lisa Y. Lawson of Baton Rouge, LA and Madeline L. Taylor (Karey) of Port Allen, LA; son, William J. Lawson of Port Allen, LA; 16 grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie Ealy and Delia Taylor; husband, Wilbert Lawson; sons, Countie M. Lawson and Guy W. Lawson; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Visitation Friday, May 24, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, May 25, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, St. John Baptist Church, 4225 Mulatto Bend Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Lester Malveo, Jr. officiating. Interment Mulatto Bend Benevolent Society Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019
