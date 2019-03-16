Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Allan Brian Crow passed away at his home in Decatur, Georgia on Friday, March 8th after a ten-year struggle with euroendocrine cancer. He was born on February 17, 1953, and was 66 years old. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston, Louisiana on March 23rd at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at the Temple Baptist Church Life Center, 1515 S. Service Road W, Ruston, Louisiana, 71270. Allan attended Allan Brian Crow passed away at his home in Decatur, Georgia on Friday, March 8th after a ten-year struggle with euroendocrine cancer. He was born on February 17, 1953, and was 66 years old. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Ruston, Louisiana on March 23rd at 11:00 am. A reception will follow at the Temple Baptist Church Life Center, 1515 S. Service Road W, Ruston, Louisiana, 71270. Allan attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communications in 1976 (Geaux Tigers). After graduating, he was the Assistant Public Information Officer for the Louisiana Department of Education, Public Relations Director for a local business association, and Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party. In 1983, he established a political media consulting firm, Allan Crow and Associates, in Baton Rouge, and served during an election cycle as Southern Political Director with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Allan moved his business to Atlanta in 1998 and maintained an office in Washington, D.C., continuing his work to help elect candidates throughout the country. He was nationally recognized by multiple media organizations as one of the country's most effective political consultants and for his talents in writing, designing, and producing clever and effective campaign ads. He retired from his life's work in 2018. Allan was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. His dedication to his faith strongly influenced his actions in all aspects of his personal and professional life. He believed in the power of the human spirit and that, with God's help, there was nothing he could not do. He lived his beliefs every day, and will be remembered for his intelligence, integrity, wit, and humor, and for his compassion and empathy toward all people. Allan will also be remembered for his incredible attention to and knowledge of details and ability to hold intelligent and meaningful discussions related to many topics, especially sports, music, and politics. He was a loving and devoted husband, a loyal brother, an encouraging and supportive uncle, and a true friend. His creative and generous spirit will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew him. Allan is preceded in death by his parents Dr. William Miles Crow and Betty Hanna Crow. He is survived by his wife Teresa Frances Tucker; sister, Brenda Benthul (James) of Prairieville, Louisiana; brother, Grady Crow (Susan) of Houston, Texas; step-mother Shirley Drake Crow of Monroe, Louisiana; nephew Austin Crow of Ft. Worth, Texas; niece Bailey Crow of Houston, Texas; nephew Taylor Aucoin of Edinburgh, Scotland; niece Jessica Aucoin Mushtare (Dallas) and their daughter Audrianna Mushtare of Mandeville, Louisiana. Allan also leaves behind the many friends he made throughout his life. He will be missed and remembered dearly by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, friends and family wishing to do so may make donations in Allan's memory to the Zebra Fund at Ochsner's Neuroendocrine Clinic ( giving.ochsner.org under "Tribute"), the LSU Scholarship Fund ( LSU.edu , click "Give"), or the Visiting Nurse fund for the underinsured ( www.vnhs.org/get-involved/make-a-donation/donate-now/ ). Please have these organizations notify Allan's wife (Teresa Tucker at 139 Coventry Road, Decatur, Ga., 30030) of gifts. For more information about neuroendocrine cancer, please visit www.ochsner.org/services/neuroendocrine-tumorprogram. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II LSU Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

