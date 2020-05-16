Allen (Al) Bruce Odette, 79, Menominee, MI, died Friday, May 15, 2020, surrounded by his children, after a recent diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia. Al was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Chicago, to Arthur and Alma Lee (Brewer) Odette. In 1964, he married Joan Borovec. On July 24, 1977, in Warrensburg, MO, he married Denise Grotzinger, who died May 10, 2019. Al was a Navy veteran, serving aboard the submarine USS Growler (SS-577). He loved to go to Growler reunions and to share stories of his days in the Navy. He had a long and successful career as a quality manager for Emerson Electric. In his early career, he worked for Speed Queen and McGraw Edison, and he also had been a vice president of quality for Daybright Lighting. Traveling was Al's passion, and he had been all over the world and to all of the United States except for Maine, where he had hoped to go soon. He and Denise had renewed their wedding vows on a 40th anniversary cruise to Alaska. Hawaii was one of his favorite places to visit, having been stationed there when he was in the Navy, and he had also thoroughly enjoyed a recent cruise through the Panama Canal. Al was talented at many pursuits and remodeled several homes, doing much of the work himself. He taught his children to love nature and the outdoors, and he liked to tend to his yard and flower beds. He was exceptionally proud of his children and loved to go and visit them, taking his dog Hattie everywhere with him until she died last fall. He was a firm believer in exercise, and walked and went to the YMCA every day, enjoying coffee at McDonald's afterwards with his buddies. He will always be remembered for his longtime battle with the squirrels on his property. Al is survived by his children, Mike Odette, Columbia, MO; Gail Odette Suberbielle (Brian), Baton Rouge, LA; Rob Odette (Melanie), Mountain Home, ID; Jessica Odette, Midland, MI; a brother, Norman Craig Odette (Barbara), Daggett, CA; a sister, Judy Johnson (Dave), Piqua, OH; and eight grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of Thielen Funeral Home, Marinette, WI. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Al and Denise Odette Memorial Scholarship Fund at the M&M Area Community Foundation, Menominee, MI, or to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.
Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.