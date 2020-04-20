Allen Franklin
1924 - 2020
"I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Allen Franklin went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2020. A native of Hamburg, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he was born on August 27, 1924 to the late Antonia St. Romain and the late Early Frank. He was a World War II veteran; a retired truck driver; and a member and deacon at Greater New Guide B.C. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, family will have a private service. Survivors include his devoted wife of 68 years, Florece Franklin; children, Edna, Allen, Jr., and Dennis Franklin; and Irma Johnese(Charles); grandchildren, Charles, Jr., Chavon, Quincy, Charece, Dennis Andre' and Allen Trevor; great-grandchildren,Kedrick, KeVontae, KeVonah, Zechariah, Keianna, Charles III, Kyron, Dakarai; brothers, Richard Frank, Baton Rouge and Rayford Frank, Ville Platte, Louisiana; preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; and daughter-in-law Beulah Franklin. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Service may viewed on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00 am via FB Live - Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
The steps of a good man is ordered by the Lord. Good night Uncle take your rest.
Peggy Joseph
Family
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Peggy
Family
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We will love you and miss you always, Uncle Allen!
Dani Ryans
Family
