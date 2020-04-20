"I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Allen Franklin went to his heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2020. A native of Hamburg, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he was born on August 27, 1924 to the late Antonia St. Romain and the late Early Frank. He was a World War II veteran; a retired truck driver; and a member and deacon at Greater New Guide B.C. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, family will have a private service. Survivors include his devoted wife of 68 years, Florece Franklin; children, Edna, Allen, Jr., and Dennis Franklin; and Irma Johnese(Charles); grandchildren, Charles, Jr., Chavon, Quincy, Charece, Dennis Andre' and Allen Trevor; great-grandchildren,Kedrick, KeVontae, KeVonah, Zechariah, Keianna, Charles III, Kyron, Dakarai; brothers, Richard Frank, Baton Rouge and Rayford Frank, Ville Platte, Louisiana; preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; and daughter-in-law Beulah Franklin. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Service may viewed on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 10:00 am via FB Live - Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.