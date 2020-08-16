1/1
Allen Hale "Haley" Reynolds
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen Hale ""Haley"" Reynolds, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a native of Morganza, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Allen was loved by his family, cherished by his friends and respected by his co-workers. He touched so many lives with his kindness, humility, compassion, unconditional love, and respect for everyone he met. The world lost a beautiful soul who will always be alive in our hearts and memories. He was on active duty in Fort Belvoir, Virginia and served his remaining commitment to the Armed Forces in the Army Reserves. Allen was the former Personnel Director for the Louisiana Department of State Civil Service. He enjoyed woodworking, tennis, golf, hunting and being with family and friends. He is survived by the love of his life of 53 years, Flory Contine' Reynolds; daughters, Georgie (Walter) Sheese, Brandi (Craig) Milioto; siblings, Marlene (Ronnie) Plauche', Vaughn (Debbie) Reynolds; grandchildren, Hayden Hutchinson, Barrett Hutchinson, Claire Hutchinson, Grant Milioto, Seth Milioto, Derek (Ashley) Sheese, Jonathon Sheese, Danielle Sheese, Blake Sheese; great grandchildren, Braylee Hutchinson, Aubrey Sheese, Amelia Sheese, Mykel Sheese, RayLynn Caballero, Hayven Caballero; in-laws, Joe (Jay) Mason, Tom (Damon) Savoy, Yvette (Wayne) Berisford; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Annie Laurent Reynolds; sister Sharon Richard; in-laws, Butch Richard, Elliot and Mattie Contine', and sister in-law Georgie Contine'. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 9AM-11AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA-75, St. Gabriel, LA on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral Mass will immediately follow. Pallbearers are Hayden Hutchinson, Barrett Hutchinson, Grant Milioto, Seth Milioto, Matthew Reynolds and Rhad Hayden. Honorary Pallbearers are Walter Sheese, Craig Milioto, Vaughn Reynolds, and Ronnie Plauche'. The family would like to give a special thank you to the medical team at Oschner's Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospice. Visit www.oursofh.com to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales in charge of arrangements. Please wear masks, hug with fist pumps and kiss with elbow touches. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved