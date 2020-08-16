Allen Hale ""Haley"" Reynolds, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was a native of Morganza, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Allen was loved by his family, cherished by his friends and respected by his co-workers. He touched so many lives with his kindness, humility, compassion, unconditional love, and respect for everyone he met. The world lost a beautiful soul who will always be alive in our hearts and memories. He was on active duty in Fort Belvoir, Virginia and served his remaining commitment to the Armed Forces in the Army Reserves. Allen was the former Personnel Director for the Louisiana Department of State Civil Service. He enjoyed woodworking, tennis, golf, hunting and being with family and friends. He is survived by the love of his life of 53 years, Flory Contine' Reynolds; daughters, Georgie (Walter) Sheese, Brandi (Craig) Milioto; siblings, Marlene (Ronnie) Plauche', Vaughn (Debbie) Reynolds; grandchildren, Hayden Hutchinson, Barrett Hutchinson, Claire Hutchinson, Grant Milioto, Seth Milioto, Derek (Ashley) Sheese, Jonathon Sheese, Danielle Sheese, Blake Sheese; great grandchildren, Braylee Hutchinson, Aubrey Sheese, Amelia Sheese, Mykel Sheese, RayLynn Caballero, Hayven Caballero; in-laws, Joe (Jay) Mason, Tom (Damon) Savoy, Yvette (Wayne) Berisford; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Annie Laurent Reynolds; sister Sharon Richard; in-laws, Butch Richard, Elliot and Mattie Contine', and sister in-law Georgie Contine'. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 9AM-11AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 3625 LA-75, St. Gabriel, LA on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Funeral Mass will immediately follow. Pallbearers are Hayden Hutchinson, Barrett Hutchinson, Grant Milioto, Seth Milioto, Matthew Reynolds and Rhad Hayden. Honorary Pallbearers are Walter Sheese, Craig Milioto, Vaughn Reynolds, and Ronnie Plauche'. The family would like to give a special thank you to the medical team at Oschner's Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospice. Visit www.oursofh.com
to offer messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales in charge of arrangements. Please wear masks, hug with fist pumps and kiss with elbow touches. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society
.