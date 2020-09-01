1/1
Allen J. "Junior" Rivet Jr.
It is with great sadness that the family of Allen Rivet Jr. announces his passing due to natural causes, on Sunday, August 30th 2020, in the presence of God and his beloved wife, at the age of 81. He was born in Donaldsonville, La and spent his adult life as a resident of Baton Rouge, La. He was of Catholic Faith, with a passion for Race Cars and a retiree of GM Varnado & Sons. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Judith Shook Rivet and his children David, Danny, and Donny, as well as his step-sons Troy Donaldson and George Donaldson Jr. Allen, aka "Junior", will also be fondly remembered by his brother J.C. Rivet, his sister Mary Furlow, along with his grandchildren; Chase, Abbie, Lindsey, Sean, Brittany, Henry and Saylor, as well as 9 great grandchildren. Junior was preceded in death by his Father, Allen Rivet Sr., Mother Violet Oulliver Bryant, Sister Anna Jane Martin, and stepson Gevin Donaldson. A Funeral Service in memory of Allen J Rivet Jr. will be held at Green Oaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge on Thursday September 3rd from 1-2 pm. Internment will follow immediately after visitation.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
