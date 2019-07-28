Allen Joseph Cedotal Jr. "Junior", age 69, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Hospice of Baton Rouge, Butterfly Wing, Baton Rouge General Mid City. A resident of Prairieville, LA. He loved his family, and enjoyed collecting sports cards, doing puzzles, and watching movies. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visiting on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Dwight Barber. Burial at Hope Haven Garden of Memory, Hwy. 30, Gonzales, LA. He is survived by two daughters, April "Nicki" Hicks Haydel and Cecilia Lemon; two sons, James "Butch" Hicks and Donovan Lee Hicks; four brothers, David, Raymond, Adrian, and Douglas Cedotal; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline "Jackie" Joyce Caillouet Cedotal; his parents, Allen Joseph Sr. and Cecilia Garantine Cedotal; and his brother, Thomas Cedotal. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 28 to July 31, 2019