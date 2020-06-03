Allen Joseph "Dottie" Rivere, 71, a native and resident of White Castle, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, La. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Martha Bolotte Rivere; a daughter, Allison Rivere Mack (Mark) and granddaughter Abigail, and a son, Scott Rivere and two grandsons, Mason and Brendon. He is also survived by two sisters, Carol Rivere and Marlene Rivere Ourso (Glen) and a brother, Randy Rivere (Henry), in-laws Julie "Tootie" Bolotte Butler (Ed) and Richard "Ricky" Bolotte (Celeste) along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Theresa and Alvin Rivere and a brother, Glynn Rivere. Immediately after graduating from White Castle High School, he served 6 years in the Air Force Reserve in Belle Chase, La. He then worked for ten years for the Louisiana Power and Light Company and finally retired after 38 years with Georgia Gulf in Plaquemine, La. Dottie enjoyed many years serving in the White Castle Jaycees and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed going on cruises and going dancing with his wife every chance he got. Graveside services will be held at the White Castle Mausoleum at 11 am on Friday, June 5, 2020. Friends and family are welcome to attend practicing social distancing.

