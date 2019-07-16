|
Allen Laverne Miller, a resident of Pride, LA, passed away on July 14, 2019, at the age of 69. Allen was a graduate of Glen Oaks High School. He married Kay Hutchinson on February 11, 1972. Allen is a retired Baton Rouge Firefighter. His hobbies were fishing, hunting, and spending time with friends and family. Allen is survived by his wife, Kay Hutchinson Miller; his children, Jaime Miller Estave and husband Mark, and Robin Miller McDonald and husband Vaughan; his grandchildren, Braelyn R. Estave and Nealey N. Estave; his brothers, Harold Wayne Miller and Billy Ray Miller; and his sister, Debbie Walls. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Louise Miller. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm until funeral services at 3:00 pm. At Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
