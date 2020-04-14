Allen P. "Peter" Rodrigue III

Allen P. "Peter" Rodrigue, III passed away at Carrington Place Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 71. Private Graveside Services to be held with limited immediate family members Only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Survived by his son: Allen Rodrigue, IV and wife, Tamika. A grandson, Tyrus Rodrigue. A granddaughter: Alana Rodrigue. Sisters: Gail Moore and Shelia Phillips. Brothers: Wayne (Joyce) Rodrigue and Douglas and Zachary Rodrigue. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Allen Rodrigue, Jr. and Geneva Foster Rodrigue. His wife, Francis Spencer Rodrigue. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwaton.com to sign our guest book.
