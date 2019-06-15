A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Allen R. Guillot on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church of Gonzales. Visitation will take place at St. Theresa from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. The family will have a private burial following Mass. Mr. Guillot passed away on June 14, 2019 at the age of 92. After earning degrees in both Mechanical and Civil Engineering from LSU, Mr. Guillot worked as an engineer and retired from BASF. As a US Army veteran, Mr. Guillot served his country in both WWII and the Korean War. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Blanchard Guillot; daughters, Melanie Bordelon and husband Mark, Celeste Bubrig and husband Tom, Elizabeth Bowden and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Kelly Scott and husband Jereme, Janet Whitfield and husband Scott, Scott Bordelon and wife Mikelyn, Grant Bubrig and Bobby Austin, Louis Bubrig, Kathlyn Bowden, Claire Bowden and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Sybille Guillot; siblings, Gerald Guillot, Paul Guillot, Kathlyn (Chock) Dolese and Shirley (Leonard) Guedry. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Guillot's name to Alzheimers Services of the Capital Area (www.alzbr.org.) Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019