Allen "Al" Sanford Atkinson passed away peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born on December 10, 1922, he was a World War II Veteran, Army-Air Force, and European Theater, who participated in many notable battles, including the D-Day invasion at Normandy Beach. He was an avid businessman, a charter member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church, a member of Capital City Kiwanis, a lifelong member of Trinity Union Masonic Lodge #372, a 32nd degree member of Baton Rouge Scottish Rite and a member of Acacia Shrine Temple. As an endowed member of the Tiger Athletic Foundation, he was a passionate LSU sports fan and supporter of high school and collegiate athletics in Baton Rouge. He loved photography, fishing, sports, business, serving others, his family and most of all his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He always said his legacy in six words, "I did the best I could." Al was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Bell and Loring E. Atkinson, and his beloved wife of 75 years, Eunice Morgan Atkinson. He was survived by his daughters, Margaret A. Saizan and husband Thomas L. Saizan and Julie A. Holland and husband Stephen Webb Holland; grandchildren Cade Saizan, Kendall Sutton and husband Dr. Collin Sutton, Conner Saizan, Morgan Vinet and Brigette Vinet; great-grandchildren, Lily Grace Petree, Sean Domingue, Jr.,Sage Domingue, Ella Katherine Sutton, Emilia Sutton, Elizabeth Sutton, Michael Witt, Noah and Drake. He also had many nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. The services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation is from 9am until 1030am, with Masonic Rites following at 10:30am. His Celebration of Life Service begins at 11am officiated by Rev. Stephen A. Hebert. Interment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. If desired, please bring a symbolic or written remembrance of Mr. Al when you attend. The family would love to share in your memories, and learn how he impacted your life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to the Tiger Athletic Foundation. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 27, 2019

