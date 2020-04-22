Allen "Bear" Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allen "Bear" Williams left his earthly home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 66 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. He was best known for doing mechanic work, making others laugh and talking about Jesus. Allen was a faithful member of Christian Life Center, Plattenville, LA for over 20 years where he served as head usher A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at The Pearly Gate Cemetery, Donaldsonville, LA at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Pearly Gate Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved