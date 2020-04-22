Allen "Bear" Williams left his earthly home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence in Donaldsonville, LA. He was 66 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. He was best known for doing mechanic work, making others laugh and talking about Jesus. Allen was a faithful member of Christian Life Center, Plattenville, LA for over 20 years where he served as head usher A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at The Pearly Gate Cemetery, Donaldsonville, LA at 11:00 am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.