Allison James Bourque
Allison James Bourque, a lifetime resident of Gonzales, Louisiana, passed away August 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Allison served our country in the United States Army Infantry Division from 1956 to 1959. He was a respected member of the Ascension Parish community where he served as 7th District Councilmen for 8 years. Allison retired as an operator from BASF Wyandotte in 2000. He possessed a true passion for music and was the bass player in his band "Boogie Nights". He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and crabbing with his children and grandchildren. He loved to be surrounded by his family and cherished every moment with them. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Judy Babin Bourque, and three children, Dale Bourque, wife Bonnie, Keith Bourque, wife Dawn, Tanya Bourque, fiancé John de St Germain. He was adored by his granddaughter, Rebecca Bourque Miller Jr., husband Gerald Miller Jr. and three grandsons, Christopher Bourque, Brandon Bourque, and Caleb Bourque. He is survived by his sister Connie Evans, significant other Floyd, "Flue" Leblanc, and two brothers Edward "Eddy" Bourque, wife Kathy Bourque, Irvin Bourque, and sister-in-law Sylvia Bourque. He is preceded in death by his parents, father, Murphy Bourque Sr., mother Beatrice Villnerve Bourque, brother Murphy "MJ" Bourque Jr., brother-in-law William "Coach Bill" Evans, and sister-in-law Ann Bourque.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
