1/1
Alma Ann LeBlanc
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alma Ann LeBlanc passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home in Lake Charles at the age of 99. She was a native of Morganza, resident of Baton Rouge for many years, then moved to Port Allen and current resident of Lake Charles. Alma was a retired Food Service Director from The Baton Rouge General Medical Center. Per Alma's wishes, she was cremated and a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Saturday, August 22nd at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Alma is survived by her one sister, Marlene Messina; one brother, Earl LeBlanc and wife Joanne; sisters-in-law, Lenora T. LeBlanc and Frankie LeBlanc; her nieces and nephews - Verna Mae "Cookie", Karen, Linda, Bill, Mike, Kay, Lynn, Janet, Nancy, Allen, Laurie, Mark, Peggy, David, Nola, Joanie, Amy, Tommy, Kristie, Paul, Sherri, Tommy, Staci, Darron, Todd & Kevin. Alma was preceded in death by her parents, David S. and Leonide Daigle LeBlanc.; sister, Verna Mae Thompson, six brothers, Roy, Joseph, Allen, John "Johnny / JD", Raymond and Francis "Fritz" LeBlanc and her niece Judy. The family wishes to express a sincere "thank you" to Ivory Levi and Diane Bush for their loving care and compassion for Alma during the last years of her life. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St Jude, or Special Olympics. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved