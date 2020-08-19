Alma Ann LeBlanc passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home in Lake Charles at the age of 99. She was a native of Morganza, resident of Baton Rouge for many years, then moved to Port Allen and current resident of Lake Charles. Alma was a retired Food Service Director from The Baton Rouge General Medical Center. Per Alma's wishes, she was cremated and a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Family Catholic Church in Port Allen on Saturday, August 22nd at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Rev. David Allen. Alma is survived by her one sister, Marlene Messina; one brother, Earl LeBlanc and wife Joanne; sisters-in-law, Lenora T. LeBlanc and Frankie LeBlanc; her nieces and nephews - Verna Mae "Cookie", Karen, Linda, Bill, Mike, Kay, Lynn, Janet, Nancy, Allen, Laurie, Mark, Peggy, David, Nola, Joanie, Amy, Tommy, Kristie, Paul, Sherri, Tommy, Staci, Darron, Todd & Kevin. Alma was preceded in death by her parents, David S. and Leonide Daigle LeBlanc.; sister, Verna Mae Thompson, six brothers, Roy, Joseph, Allen, John "Johnny / JD", Raymond and Francis "Fritz" LeBlanc and her niece Judy. The family wishes to express a sincere "thank you" to Ivory Levi and Diane Bush for their loving care and compassion for Alma during the last years of her life. Memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, St Jude, or Special Olympics
. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.