Frances Alma Brooks Richards passed peacefully March 20, 2019 in Shreveport, LA at 99 years old. Alma was born January 28, 1920 in Mt Airy, NC. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd Delma Richards of McCaysville, GA. Alma and Floyd are interred together at Port Hudson National Cemetery in Zachary, LA. Alma was also preceded in death by her parents James Houston Brooks and Bessie Beatrice Moore Brooks of Mt Airy, NC; sisters Stella Chrisman and Harriett Rees; brothers James Brooks, Merrill Witt, and Wilbur Witt; and precious great grandson Jonas Dolman. Alma is survived by her children Carol Richards, Dr. Alan Richards and wife Rishea, and Susan Richards and her brother John Witt. Her grandchildren are Brent Richards, Scott Richards, Rachel Richards,Travis Smith and wife Hsin-Nan, Elizabeth Dolman and husband Jordan, and Kevin Smith. She was especially joyful for her great grandchildren Lexington Smith, Preston Smith, Jacob Dolman, Joseph Dolman and Alexandr Richards. Alma was a fun loving, smart, strong and charismatic lady. Alma grew up in Mt. Airy, NC where her father was a quarryman and her mother was a homemaker. Alma moved to Atlanta to attend Agnes Scott College where she fell in love with Floyd who was attending Georgia Tech. As WW2 was looming, they married in 1943 prior to Floyd's departure to serve in the Army in Europe. During the war, Alma worked at the Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta, GA and volunteered at the Red Cross folding bandages. After his return, Floyd completed his Master's in Chemical Engineering and the young family moved to Baton Rouge, LA with daughter Carol. After Alan and Susan were born, Alma continued her life of volunteering in the Baton Rouge community. She served as regent of the Baton Rouge chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, state officer of the Louisiana DAR, president of the Baton Rouge Art League and a lifetime member of the Baton Rouge Historical Society and The Women's Club. She was active in the Colonial Dames, YWCA, Camp Fire Girls, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, and every parent group in the Broadmoor schools. After the children grew up, Alma continued her interest in genealogical research traveling the world to locate historical records and to help others in their quest. If an event needed organization for success Alma was quick to be involved. Alma was an expert seamstress, enjoyed cooking for her family, hosting dinner parties and playing bridge. She had a green thumb and could grow anything in her gardens. Alma wrote extensive diaries of her life and they are a wonderful legacy. But most of all Alma loved and cared for her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Eye Samaritans International at http://eyesamaritans.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019

