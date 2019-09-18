Alma Jane "Janey" Kuttruff, a 26-year-old native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She is survived by her father, Claude D. Kuttruff, her mother, Lorraine McNulty, both of Baton Rouge, her sister, Rose Romanowski, her two nieces, Alondra Camberos and Laycie Camberos, her brother, Raymond Romanowski, of Lafayette, LA and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louis C. Kuttruff and Elizabeth Ricks Kuttruff, and her maternal grandparents, Charles F. McNulty and Louella Patin McNulty. A memorial service will be held in Baton Rouge at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019