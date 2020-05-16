Alma Joan Blanton
Alma Joan Blanton, 86, a longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA, loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to her eternal home on Thursday May 14, 2020. Alma loved baking, she will be fondly remembered for all of her delicious goodies, especially her Christmas fruit cakes and M&M cookies. She is survived by her sons, Robert Blanton III (Winnie), and Michael Blanton; daughters, Lisa Shepard (Joey), and Sandra Matthews, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, cousins, Deborah Rowel Sands, Kent Rowell, sister-in-law, Ingrid Parker; nieces Sonja Hagen (Ray), Brigette Baker (Brian). The family will have a private service at Seale Funeral Home, with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Blanton; parents, Pursur and Lilah (Tuffy) Parker; brother, Henry Parker. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
