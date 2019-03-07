Alma "Leona" Williams Taylor was born on October 20, 1923 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She departed this life on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Leona is survived by five of her children: Juana T. Turnipseed, Rhett C. (Jewell) Taylor, Rhonda T. (Freddie) Marcell, Treymane R. (Teresa) Taylor Sr, Monique T. (Tony) James, 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband London D. Taylor, a son Kerwin R. Taylor, and a daughter Rhoda T. Boyd. Viewing Thursday, March 7th, 5p – 8p at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Homegoing Service and 2nd viewing Charity Christian Center, 871 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA. Friday, March 8, 2019 Viewing 9a-10:30a, Service 10:30a, Burial 1p at Port Hudson.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019