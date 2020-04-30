Alma Piazza Lobrano, 1943-2020. Alma Piazza Lobrano, 76, a resident of Centreville, Mississippi was a devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She died on April 28, 2020 of natural causes. Alma is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Piazza, mother, Alma Warner, two brothers, Walter and Cleve Piazza, grandson, John David Lobrano, brother in law, Lionel Acker, and niece, Melissa Acker. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Jack Deloach Lobrano, son Jack Deloach Lobrano II, daughter in law, Mrs. Sharon Lobrano, daughter, Dr. Amy Lobrano Burnett, son in law, Mr. Daniel R. Burnett, six grandchildren, Caroline Agatha Lobrano, Jack "Beau" Lobrano III, Tucker Samuel Lobrano, Kaitlyn Victoria Burnett, Barrett Robert Burnett, and Garrett Daniel Burnett, five sisters and one brother, Mrs. Stella Piazza Orcutt and her husband, Mr. Eddie Orcutt, Mrs. Julia Piazza McQueen and her husband, Mr. E.J. McQueen, Mrs. Susan Johnson and her husband, Mr. Wayne Johnson, Mrs. Vincentine Piazza Acker, Mrs. Linda Gardner and her husband, Mr. Frank Gardner, and Mr. Jimmy Jones and his wife, Mrs. Beullah Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. On behalf of Alma, the family extends special love and thanks to Fr. Cleo Milano, Dr. Joseph Griffin, Dr. Pat Njoku, Dr. Adrian Landry, Dr. Mahes Rao, and to devoted family and friends. She attended Port Gibson Elementary and High School. She graduated as Valedictorian. She graduated from Alcorn State University in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Education where she was an active member of the marching band. She taught high school math and science for over 30 years. Throughout her life, she was an advocate for her family, friends, and students. When not in the classroom, she was always found spending time with her family, teaching her kids and grandchildren, shopping for her grandchildren, working in her garden, tending to farm pets, and outside landscaping. She selflessly used her time and talent to take care of her family, gardening, storing, and sharing vegetables, cooking meals for others, tending to pets, and coming to the rescue of anyone in need. She was a member of Saint Joseph Cathedral. Services will be held at graveside on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. A Catholic Mass will be arranged at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store