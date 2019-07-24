Alma Revish Middlebrooks

Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Disciples Outreach Ministries
2032 Gore Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Disciples Outreach Ministries
2032 Gore Road
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Alma Revish Middlebrooks, 80 years old, transitioned peacefully on July 18, 2019 at "The Crossing" Clarity Hospice. She was the loving mother of Reginald Middlebrooks (Joann) and Tawana Middlebrooks. She was the caring grandmother of Sharisa Jackson (Matthew), Reshonda Carter and Ar'kyia Williams. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Francis Parker and Sophie Thomas; brothers, David Revish and Nathaniel Revish. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Disciples Outreach Ministries, 2032 Gore Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Thelma Pearl, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
