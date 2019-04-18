Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Savoie "DeDe" Johnson. View Sign

On April 15, 2019, Alma S. Johnson entered her eternal rest after a brief illness at Ormond Nursing and Care Center in Destrehan, LA at the age of 93. Daughter of the late Blaine Joseph Savoie and Beaulah Borne Savoie. Affectionately known to most as DeDe, Alma was born and raised in Edgard, Louisiana and resided there her entire life. In 1944 Alma was united in holy matrimony to Bartholomew ""Bat"" Johnson, Jr. To this union, four children were born: Cornel James, Bartholomew Butch, David Bruce, and Soundra Lee Johnson. Alma leaves her loving family to honor and cherish her memories: 2 sons, Cornel (Elizabeth) Johnson and Bartholomew Butch (Betty) Johnson, III, and 1 daughter-in-law, Carolyn Johnson, of Edgard, LA and one daughter, Soundra (Eric) Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Mathilde Smith of New Orleans, LA; 2 brothers, Charlie (Jeanette) Savoie of New Orleans, LA and Jerry (Ernestine) Savoie of Reserve, LA; 1 sister-in-law, Lorita Savoie of Edgard, LA; 1 brother-in-law, Emile Paul August, Jr. of Edgard, LA; a devoted aunt, Rose (Child) Alexander of Marrero, LA; devoted caregivers, Shelia Borne Morris and family, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bartholomew Johnson, Jr.; son, David Bruce Johnson; father, Blaine Joseph Savoie, mother, Beulah Borne Savoie; father-in-law, Bartholomew Johnson, Sr., mother-in-law, Lena Johnson; two brothers, McKinley Savoie, Sr. and Joseph Blaine Savoie, Jr.; three sisters, Ernestine (Pean) August, Lucretia (Kessa) Briscoe, and Carolyn (Kathleen) Grant. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 for 10:00 am from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2361 Highway 18, Edgard, LA; viewing at 8:00 am and recitation of the rosary at 8:30 am. Entombment-church mausoleum. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Hwy, Gramercy, LA 70052. On April 15, 2019, Alma S. Johnson entered her eternal rest after a brief illness at Ormond Nursing and Care Center in Destrehan, LA at the age of 93. Daughter of the late Blaine Joseph Savoie and Beaulah Borne Savoie. Affectionately known to most as DeDe, Alma was born and raised in Edgard, Louisiana and resided there her entire life. In 1944 Alma was united in holy matrimony to Bartholomew ""Bat"" Johnson, Jr. To this union, four children were born: Cornel James, Bartholomew Butch, David Bruce, and Soundra Lee Johnson. Alma leaves her loving family to honor and cherish her memories: 2 sons, Cornel (Elizabeth) Johnson and Bartholomew Butch (Betty) Johnson, III, and 1 daughter-in-law, Carolyn Johnson, of Edgard, LA and one daughter, Soundra (Eric) Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Mathilde Smith of New Orleans, LA; 2 brothers, Charlie (Jeanette) Savoie of New Orleans, LA and Jerry (Ernestine) Savoie of Reserve, LA; 1 sister-in-law, Lorita Savoie of Edgard, LA; 1 brother-in-law, Emile Paul August, Jr. of Edgard, LA; a devoted aunt, Rose (Child) Alexander of Marrero, LA; devoted caregivers, Shelia Borne Morris and family, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bartholomew Johnson, Jr.; son, David Bruce Johnson; father, Blaine Joseph Savoie, mother, Beulah Borne Savoie; father-in-law, Bartholomew Johnson, Sr., mother-in-law, Lena Johnson; two brothers, McKinley Savoie, Sr. and Joseph Blaine Savoie, Jr.; three sisters, Ernestine (Pean) August, Lucretia (Kessa) Briscoe, and Carolyn (Kathleen) Grant. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 for 10:00 am from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2361 Highway 18, Edgard, LA; viewing at 8:00 am and recitation of the rosary at 8:30 am. Entombment-church mausoleum. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Hwy, Gramercy, LA 70052. Funeral Home Treasures of Life

315 East Airline Highway

Gramercy , LA 70052

(225) 258-4039 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close