Almedie Faye Edwards Dedon Stewart, after a lengthy battle with illness, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at the age of 70. Almedie spent her working days in the grocery and retail business, retiring from her position as CSM at Walmart in 2014. She spent her free time loving and spoiling all of the children. Her greatest joy was the love she felt being called Meme by even those not biologically her grandchildren. At the beginning of her illness, by the Grace of God, she met Teresa ("Britt"), who she saw as her granddaughter as she was always so much more than a caregiver. Teresa and her husband, Andre, and children, Sean, Darryen, Ra'Niyah, Serry Jr. and Amyah, loved and cared for her during the worst days of her illness. Almedie is survived by her daughter Suzette (Frank) Sirchia; grandchildren Morgan (Jeffery) Gates and Ryan (Morgan) Sirchia; and great-grandchildren Jalee, Lilee, and Mylee Gates. She is survived by her son Anthony (Teresa) Dedon, Sr.; grandchildren Heather, Brittney, Anthony, Jr., and Jacob Dedon; and great-grandchildren Riley, Armel, Aubrey, Guinevere, and Anthony III. She is also survived by her niece and nephew, Austin and Gracy Edwards, to whom she held a grandmother role and siblings Cecil Edwards, Jr., Lydia (KK) Hebert, Kathy Elder, and Joan Ratcliff. Almedie was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Meredith "Butch" Stewart, her first husband, Charles "Butch" Dedon, and her parents, Euline and Cecil Edwards, Sr. The family will receive friends at 10am Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 with funeral service at 11am at Colyell Baptist Church. The burial will be to follow at Colyell Community Cemetery. Pall Bearers: Ryan Sirchia, Jeffery Gates, Austin Edwards, Tony Edwards, Jacob Dedon, and Brandon Harper.

