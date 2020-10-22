Almena Mack Brown transitioned from this earthly home to eternity on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 103. Almena M. Brown was born on October 6, 1917 in McManus (Ethel), LA. to the late Albert and Almena Hausey Mack. She was educated in the East Feliciana Parish school system. She was a member of St. Mark Baptist Church and later joined Evergreen Baptist Church both of McManus (Ethel), LA. Affectionately known as Mena, she enjoyed singing in the choir, cooking, baking, and sharing Christ with others. She was married to the late John Brown, Sr., after the passing of her husband of 58 years she relocated to New Orleans, LA. where she lived until her passing. Almena was the loving mother of three children, John Brown, Jr. (Jannie), Mamie Brown Thomas and Mac Arthur Brown (Lois Davis). Seven grandchildren, Russell K. Brown, Myrna A. Brown (Ericka), Keith E. Brown, Phoebe Brown, Anthony L. Thomas, Barry A. Thomas (Margarita) and Marc A. Brown, one sister Luella "Doll" Scott, and a host of devoted and caring nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Almena was preceded in death by her husband, John Brown, Sr., her parents Albert and Almena Hausey Mack, one son-in-law Lowell G. Thomas, nine brothers, Clarence, Elvis, James, Louis, Alfred, Albert, Jeffery, Moses, and Freddie Mack, six sisters, Frankie Jackson, Cora Ingram, Mary Alice Hawkins, Willie Mae Plummer, Irene Cropper and Della Anderson, seven brothers-in-law, nine sisters-in-law, grandparents, father-in-law, and mother-in-Law. Due to city and state government regulations, only a limited number of relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue, N.O. LA. 70113 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. Louis S. Jones, (St. John I.M.B.C., Pastor) Officiating. Interment: Lake Lawn Metairie Cemeteries, 5100 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA. 70124. Due to COVID-19, all those in attendance are required to wear a face mask continuously and to practice social distancing. You may sign the guestbook on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com
and there will be live streaming on Facebook @ gertrudegeddeswillis and youtube.com
@ gertrudegeddesswillis. Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc. in charge, (504) 522-2525.