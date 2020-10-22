1/1
Almena Mack Brown
1917 - 2020
Almena Mack Brown, was born on October 6, 1917 in McManus, LA., She transitioned to eternity on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 103. Almena was survived by three children, John Brown, Jr. (Jannie), Mamie B. Thomas, and Mac A. Brown (Lois Davis), seven grandchildren, Russell, Myrna (Ericka), Keith, Phoebe and Marc Brown, Anthony and Barry Thomas (Margarita), one sister Luella "Doll" Scott, and a host of nieces, nephews & other relatives and friends. Mena was preceded in death by her husband, John Brown, Sr., her parents Albert and Almena Hausey Mack, son-in-law, nine brothers, six sisters, sixteen brothers & sisters-in-law, grandparents, father & mother-in-law. Due to city and state government regulations, only a limited number are invited to attend the Visitation on October 24, 2020 at 8:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue, N.O. LA. 70113 Rev. Dr. Louis S. Jones, Officiating. Interment: Lake Lawn Metairie Cemeteries. Due to COVID-19, all in attendance are required to wear face mask continuously and to practice social distancing. You may sign the guestbook on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. Live streaming on Facebook and youtube.com @gertrudegeddesswillis. Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc. in charge, (504) 522-2525.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 21, 2020
May Almena Rest In Peace in the love of the Lord!
Darlene Miyashiro
Acquaintance
