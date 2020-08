Or Copy this URL to Share

Almeta C. Knighten passed away on Wed., Aug. 18. Family hour is 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 27, drive-through viewing 4 to 8 p.m. at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Hwy. 1042 in Greensburg. Visitation is Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. until religious service at 1 p.m., MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

