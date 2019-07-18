Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Almore 'Sly' Patterson. View Sign Service Information Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 (985)-535-6837 Send Flowers Obituary

Almore "Sly" Patterson at the age of 61yrs departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Sunday July 14, 2019 at St. Jude Nursing Home in New Orleans, La. Beloved brother of Andrew Sanders, Gerald Patterson, Catherine Turcuit (Andrew), Lois McKnight (Randolph), Meshelle Kelson (Alex), and Ceiola Patterson. Nephew of Gussie Preston. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was a native of Reserve, La. and a resident of New Orleans, La. Almore was preceded in death by his parents, father: Pirl Patterson and mother: Mable Preston, siblings: Charles and Clifton Patterson. Pastors, Officers and Members of Providence #2 Baptist Church of Montz, La. and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Home Going Celebration on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Providence #2 Baptist Church 152 Union Lane Montz, La. Pastor Donald Brown Sr. officiating. Interment in United Methodist Cemetery in Convent, La. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time at the above name church. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, La. in charge. Information: 985-535-6837. Almore "Sly" Patterson at the age of 61yrs departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Sunday July 14, 2019 at St. Jude Nursing Home in New Orleans, La. Beloved brother of Andrew Sanders, Gerald Patterson, Catherine Turcuit (Andrew), Lois McKnight (Randolph), Meshelle Kelson (Alex), and Ceiola Patterson. Nephew of Gussie Preston. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was a native of Reserve, La. and a resident of New Orleans, La. Almore was preceded in death by his parents, father: Pirl Patterson and mother: Mable Preston, siblings: Charles and Clifton Patterson. Pastors, Officers and Members of Providence #2 Baptist Church of Montz, La. and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Home Going Celebration on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Providence #2 Baptist Church 152 Union Lane Montz, La. Pastor Donald Brown Sr. officiating. Interment in United Methodist Cemetery in Convent, La. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time at the above name church. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, La. in charge. Information: 985-535-6837. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close