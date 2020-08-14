Alonge "AJ" Edward McClain, Jr passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. He was born on September 11, 2001, in Baton Rouge, LA. AJ graduated from Hahnville High School, Class of 2018. He loved making music and was a budding rap star and a decorated high school basketball player. AJ loved his family and would do anything to see his loved ones around him smile. He is survived by his mother, Javon Ayo; his sister Jacqueline Alonjay Ayo; his brothers Jermaine Edward Hickman, Jr. and Uriah D'Leh Morgan; his grandparents James J. Ayo, Jr. (Mazie); his uncle James J. Ayo, III (Christy); his aunts Jauntelle Ayo and Jalyn Ayo; his girlfriend, Aja Causey and a host of cousins, great aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Lorio Ayo and his father Alonge McClain, Sr.

