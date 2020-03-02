Dr. Alonzo Chappell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Alonzo Chappell.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Mount Zion B.C.
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Evergreen Chapel
Dallas, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dr. Alonzo Chappell entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Sunday, March 1, 2020, He was an 83 year old native of Dallas, Texas; a retired Professor of Animal Science at Southern University and A&M College; and a Retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army. Visitation with the family in the chapel at First Mount Zion B.C.on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-6 pm; Religious service at Evergreen Chapel, Dallas, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am; interment at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Survivors include his son, Fredrick Chappell; grandchildren, Courtney and Alonzo Chappell; siblings, Issac Chappell (Marion) and Freddie Mae Hodge; preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Chappell; daughter, Alonzette Bridget Chappell; parents; and three siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, Louisiana and Evergreen Funeral Home, Dallas.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.