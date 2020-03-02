Dr. Alonzo Chappell entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Sunday, March 1, 2020, He was an 83 year old native of Dallas, Texas; a retired Professor of Animal Science at Southern University and A&M College; and a Retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army. Visitation with the family in the chapel at First Mount Zion B.C.on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-6 pm; Religious service at Evergreen Chapel, Dallas, on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am; interment at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Survivors include his son, Fredrick Chappell; grandchildren, Courtney and Alonzo Chappell; siblings, Issac Chappell (Marion) and Freddie Mae Hodge; preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Chappell; daughter, Alonzette Bridget Chappell; parents; and three siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Zachary, Louisiana and Evergreen Funeral Home, Dallas.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2020