Alonzo Daniel Sandifer died peacefully on November 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born on July 4, 1926, he was 94 years old, a native of Georgetown, Mississippi, and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alonzo is survived by one daughter, Reba Sandifer Conefry (Michael), one son, Daniel Keith Sandifer (Theresa), one grandson, Brett Daniel Sandifer (Britany); and three step-grandchildren - Celeste DelToro (Jimmy), Eric Wales and Kelli Wales. He loved his "other daughter – Elaine Hynes (Joe)" and his "granddaughter – Lori Tremblay (Jonathan)." He also loved his special companion, Lorraine Adams, and thoroughly enjoyed those "Mexican" lunches they had together. He was preceded in death by his spouse Marjorie Raborn Sandifer whom he mourned every day from the date of her death in 2014. Alonzo and Marjorie were married for 64 years when she died. Alonzo was born to Thomas C. Sandifer and Minnie Hinson Sandifer (both deceased) and was the youngest of 13. He was predeceased by siblings - Barney Sandifer, Geneva Sandifer Walters, Thomas Cleveland Sandifer, Jr., Marythell Sandifer Rogers, John Martin Sandifer, Zuelle Sandifer Smith, Jewell Sandifer Tison, Frank Sandifer, Maggie Sandifer Little, Clyde Sandifer, Luther Sandifer, and Lemuel Sandifer. Alonzo proudly served his country during World War II as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, receiving the bronze star along the way. He was a true member of the Greatest Generation, born on the 4th of July, who celebrated his 19th birthday two months after the end of World War II. In his later years, he shared stories of his time in the war and made it clear that it was his honor to have served. He made it clear to anyone in hearing range that his priorities were God, Family, and Country and lived that mantra daily. One of the greatest joys in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandson Brett. His three "holes in one" on the golf course after the age of 70 also ranked near the top. Special thanks go to Jennifer Pearson and the beautiful "Jenn's Angels" who cared so lovingly for Dad, including LaQuisha London and Ericka Taylor who made his last weeks on this earth so peaceful. Thanks also to the entire staff at The Haven Assisted Living Facility. During Alonzo's last weeks, another angel was by his side – Leslie Mills, his Audubon Hospice nurse, who comforted not only Alonzo, but the entire family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Green Oaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. at Green Oaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brett Sandifer, Michael Conefry, Kenny Sandifer, Joseph Hynes, Rene Chedraui, and Mike Raborn. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130 or to Jenn's Angels LLC, 8771 Tattler Street, Denham Springs, LA 70706.

