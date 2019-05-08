Alonzo "Butch" Scott Jr.

Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Rock B.C.
Slaughter, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Rock B.C.
Slaughter, LA
View Map
Obituary
Alonzo entered into eternal rest at his residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Thursday, May 2, 2019 following a brief illness. He was a 67 year old native of Zachary and a retired Lieutenant from the Baton Rouge City Police Department. Visitation at Little Rock B.C., Slaughter, Louisiana on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Marvin Moore; interment at church cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Carole J. Scott; children, Montrell, Sr. (Theresa) and Catina Scott; step-children, Anthony Davis (Passion), Passion Williams and Geramie Whitfield; siblings, Audrey Ray, Lois Scott-Haney, Wilbert, Allen R., Lloyd and John Scott; seven grandchildren; preceded in death by his parents, Earnestine and Alonzo Scott, Sr.; daughter, Kimberly Scott-Smith; aunt, Dottie Kelley; and brother-in-law, Anderson Ray. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019
