Alonzo Toles passed away June 29, 2019 at Colonial Care at the age of 85. He was the sixth of ten children born to the union of Florestine Harris and Henry Toles, Sr. in Rosedale, Louisiana. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He Retired from NASA. He is survived by his sons, Tyson and Anthony ;his sisters Hilda Toles Grimes, Baton Rouge, La., Ruby Toles Adams (Nathaniel), Independence, La., Mattie S. Toles, Oakland, CA., and Levana Toles Lawson (Fred), Washington, D.C. and one brother, John Henry Toles, Baton Rouge, LA. He is also survived by grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Visiting Friday July 05, 2019 9:00 am until Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 11140 highway 77 Maringouin, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019