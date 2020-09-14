1/1
Alphonse Leblanc
"For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the fight. I have finished my course. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4: 6-7. Alphonse LeBlanc, age 82, passed away peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A native and long-time resident of Morganza, Louisiana, Al enjoyed playing cards, hunting and fishing, and reading about history. He was an avid storyteller who loved a great joke and a good meal. But most of all, Al cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his four grandsons. Al was a retired attorney, and served as a family court judge at one time. Prior to that, he worked in banking and real estate. He was also a proud veteran of the United States Army. Al is preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Olivia LeBlanc, and sister Betty LeBlanc Vosburg. He is survived by his daughter Toni LeBlanc (Scott Clifton); sons, Keith LeBlanc (Tish) and Brett LeBlanc (Zsa Zsa); grandsons, Parker, Jackson, Jake and John Paul LeBlanc; brother Warren LeBlanc (Cynthia); sister Pam LeCoq (Whitney); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. A visitation with the family will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza from 9:00 – 10:00 am on Friday, September 18, followed by a funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am and interment in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Al's grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Craig Feduccia, Craig Major, Glenn Bordelon and the late Mo Melancon. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Pointe Coupee Healthcare and Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice; Dr. Daniel LaVie with Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center; Tiffany Martin; and Samantha Vosburg Green, for their compassion, care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Al's name to St. Ann's Catholic Church, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 14 to Sep. 18, 2020.
