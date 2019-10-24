Alphonse "Muffin" Porche Jr. (1965 - 2019)
  • "I was so sorry to hear about Muffin. He was such a good..."
    - Brenda LeBeau
  • "Sincere condolence to the Porche Family"
    - Jo Young
Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Travelers Baptist Church
11900 Pointe Coupee Rd
New Roads, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Travelers Baptist Church
New Roads, LA
Obituary
Alphonse "Muffin" Porche, Jr was born September 4, 1965 in Brooks, La. to the late Leontean Sneed Porche and Alphonse Porche, Sr. He departed his earthly life October 15, 2019. He was a 1984 graduate of Rosenwald High School. "Muffin" was employed with the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board for 17 years; he was also employed by Verrette's Funeral Home and the City of New Roads. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Travelers Baptist Church in New Roads at 11:00 AM.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
