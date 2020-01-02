Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Burial Following Services church cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Alta Josephine Berthelot, 90, a native of Plaquemine and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Alta was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend. She had a passion for cooking and spending time with her family. Alta leaves behind to cherish her memory her four children, Karen Hebert and fiancé Fabian Simoneaux, Barbara Guillot, Joyce Blankenship and husband Wayne and Mervin Hebert and wife, Rosalind; eighteen grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren and two siblings, Gersie Alleman and Harry Berthelot and wife, Gail. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oralee "Aurelie" Berthelot and Julia Templet Berthelot; two children, Lesley Hebert and Eva Dunigan; two sons-in-law, Greg Guillot and Charles Dunigan; one grandson, Don Barrilleaux and five siblings, Delta Coupel, Eula Berthelot, Felman Berthelot, Earl Berthelot and Helman "Manoew" Berthelot. Pallbearers will be: Timothy Gauthreaux, Johnny Hymel Sr., Gage Cook, Derrick Hebert, Ted Mayon Jr., Richard Cook, Fabian Simoneaux and Bernie Meterjean Sr. The family would like to thank Heritage Manor and their staff, Rhea Blanchard "Blondie" and Journey Hospice. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6pm until 10pm and will resume on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church at 11am. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

