Altha Eloise Johnson "Aa-Aa" Arrington
Altha Eloise Johnson 'Aa-Aa' Arrington, 89, a native of Baton Rouge and a long-time resident of Florien, LA, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was retired after an extended career at Louisiana State University in the student medical center, caring for the health of generations of Tigers. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1pm until funeral services at 2pm, conducted by her daughter, Brenda Ramer. Burial will follow at Redwood Cemetery in Slaughter, LA. She is survived by two daughters: Brenda Ramer and her husband George Ramer of Gonzales, LA; Judy Sanders and husband Howard Sanders of Slaughter, LA; one son, Wallace Arrington Jr. and wife Kelly Arrington of Laurel, MD; one sister, Dorothy Hildalgo of Central, LA; six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Wallace Arrington Sr.; parents, Louise and Earnest Johnson; and sister Sylvia Earnest Harold. Pallbearers will be Howard Sanders, Brandon Cormier, Patrick Carey, Trey Arrington, Jacob Cormier, and Preston Carey. Honorary pallbearers will be George Ramer, John Tonione, Ethan Cormier, and Aidan Carey. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
01:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
OCT
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
October 2, 2020
Truly the very picture of grace and beauty! So sad to hear of her passing.
Jon Salter
Friend
