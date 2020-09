Or Copy this URL to Share

Althea C. Jenkins, 84, a native of Darrow, and a resident of New Orleans, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Sat., Sept.19 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. at First Mt. Olive M.B.C., 4369 Hwy. 75, Darrow, La. 70725.

