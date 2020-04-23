Althea Zammit Neptune
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Althea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Althea Zammit Neptune, 92, a native of Baton Rouge, went to meet our Lord at 12:18 a. m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Carpenter House Hospice. She was a loving person who helped take care of many people in her lifetime. Althea was always there to help others in time of need. She loved being with all of her grandchildren, (great and great great) and loved to dance. Althea was a founding member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of Red Oaks Civic Association, and an Election Commisioner for East Baton Rouge Parish. She is survived by her children, Patricia (C.J.) Posey, Connie (Charles) Miller, John (Charmaine) Neptune; brother, Joe Zammit; brother-in-law Bill Shaffer, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John William Neptune, Jr.; parents, Edna Lugenbuhl Zammit and Walter Robert Zammit,; brothers, Tom, Walter, and Elliott Zammit; sisters, Dorothy Zammit Quinn and Marjorie Zammit Shaffer. A private memorial will be held due to health concerns. Burial will be at Port Hudson National Cemetery with her husband, Johnny Neptune.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved