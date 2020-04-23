Althea Zammit Neptune, 92, a native of Baton Rouge, went to meet our Lord at 12:18 a. m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Carpenter House Hospice. She was a loving person who helped take care of many people in her lifetime. Althea was always there to help others in time of need. She loved being with all of her grandchildren, (great and great great) and loved to dance. Althea was a founding member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of Red Oaks Civic Association, and an Election Commisioner for East Baton Rouge Parish. She is survived by her children, Patricia (C.J.) Posey, Connie (Charles) Miller, John (Charmaine) Neptune; brother, Joe Zammit; brother-in-law Bill Shaffer, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John William Neptune, Jr.; parents, Edna Lugenbuhl Zammit and Walter Robert Zammit,; brothers, Tom, Walter, and Elliott Zammit; sisters, Dorothy Zammit Quinn and Marjorie Zammit Shaffer. A private memorial will be held due to health concerns. Burial will be at Port Hudson National Cemetery with her husband, Johnny Neptune.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.