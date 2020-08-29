Alton Arthur Snyder, Sr., 79, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was a resident of Baywood and a retired carpenter. Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. conducted by Brother Jimmy Granger. Burial will be in Naul Cemetery, Clinton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Sue Williams Snyder, his children, Robyn Broussard and husband, Larry, Amy Maglone and husband, Randy, Ericka Schnebelen and fiance', Darren Bounds, Toni Ashford and husband, Lane and Alton Arthur Synder, Jr. and wife Gina, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Mildred Threeton, brother, David Synder, and sister-in-law, Betty Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drury and Effie Snyder, a brother, Drury Linfield Snyder, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Sue Snyder. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Alton was a member of Bethany Baptist of Baywood. He loved bragging on his kids and grandkids. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude or Louisiana Baptist Children's Home. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.