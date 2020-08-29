1/1
Alton Arthur Snyder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alton Arthur Snyder, Sr., 79, died on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was a resident of Baywood and a retired carpenter. Visitation will be on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. conducted by Brother Jimmy Granger. Burial will be in Naul Cemetery, Clinton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Sue Williams Snyder, his children, Robyn Broussard and husband, Larry, Amy Maglone and husband, Randy, Ericka Schnebelen and fiance', Darren Bounds, Toni Ashford and husband, Lane and Alton Arthur Synder, Jr. and wife Gina, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Mildred Threeton, brother, David Synder, and sister-in-law, Betty Snyder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drury and Effie Snyder, a brother, Drury Linfield Snyder, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Sue Snyder. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Alton was a member of Bethany Baptist of Baywood. He loved bragging on his kids and grandkids. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude or Louisiana Baptist Children's Home. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved