"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." Alton B. Moore, a native of Galvez, LA and a resident of Baker, LA, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was 82. Alton served in the United States Navy for four years and was a member of Local 198 for 60 years. Alton gave many years to Baker youth groups. He was a founding member, appointed by Mayor Pete Heine, of the Baker Area Recreation Board, he coached Little League for ages 13-15, coached girls softball, and boys pee-wee football, remaining undefeated for several years. He was a member of the apprenticeship program for Local 198, and was always willing to help other who needed a hand with welding. He was a member and Elder at Baker Presbyterian Church. Through the years, he was a member of different bowling leagues, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a fan of LSU sports. Always giving of themselves, he and Parrish Foote enjoyed coffee together on Sunday mornings at 5:30am, then going to get the church ready for services. Alton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sylvia Sumrall Moore of Baker; daughter, Jeanne Marie Morris and husband Bob of Pride; son, Michael Ray Moore and wife Donna of Belle Chase; and son, Terry Lee Moore and wife Lorraine of Central. He is also survived by half-brothers and sisters: Floyce Landry, Earl Moore and wife Sharon, Ronald Moore and wife Irene, Perry Moore and wife Carol, Shirley, Louise, and Diane; as well as 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy J. Moore and mother Emma Dencausse; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Daisy Sumrall; a son, Darrell Eugene Moore; brother, Alfred Lee Moore; step-brother, Charles Moore; Step-sister, Linda Moore; and brother-in-law, Daniel Quinn Sumrall, who was more like a son. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019, from 5pm until 9pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Alton's memory to St. Joseph Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019