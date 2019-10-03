Alton Brown (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Brown.
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt Mariah Baptist Church
Batchelor, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alton Brown, whom was affectionately called "Twin," transitioned from this life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Houston Methodist Bay Town Hospital in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 26,1953 to the late Jessie and Christina Brown of Batchelor, Louisiana. He attended Batchelor High School and later enlisted into the United Stated Navy. After serving his Country, he became a truck driver, a profession in which he retired. Alton leaves to cherish and keep alive his memories, a wife Irene Thompson Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a daughter Lashonda Brown Williams of Mont Belvieu, Texas; two grandchildren Jauvon Brown and Fredaiza Tucker of Mont Belvieu, Texas; 6 brothers, Jessie, Charles Ray, Wayne, Ronnie, Archie, and Alvin; and 4 sisters, Judy, Joyce, Ingrid, and Syrinda. Alton Brown's services will be held on Saturday, October 05, 2019, 11:00 am at Mt Mariah Baptist Church in Batchelor, LA. The repast will immediately follow at St. Vincent Hall in Innis, LA. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.