Alton Brown, whom was affectionately called "Twin," transitioned from this life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Houston Methodist Bay Town Hospital in Baytown, Texas. He was born on January 26,1953 to the late Jessie and Christina Brown of Batchelor, Louisiana. He attended Batchelor High School and later enlisted into the United Stated Navy. After serving his Country, he became a truck driver, a profession in which he retired. Alton leaves to cherish and keep alive his memories, a wife Irene Thompson Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a daughter Lashonda Brown Williams of Mont Belvieu, Texas; two grandchildren Jauvon Brown and Fredaiza Tucker of Mont Belvieu, Texas; 6 brothers, Jessie, Charles Ray, Wayne, Ronnie, Archie, and Alvin; and 4 sisters, Judy, Joyce, Ingrid, and Syrinda. Alton Brown's services will be held on Saturday, October 05, 2019, 11:00 am at Mt Mariah Baptist Church in Batchelor, LA. The repast will immediately follow at St. Vincent Hall in Innis, LA. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019