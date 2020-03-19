Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Dale "Skipper" Thornton Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alton Dale Thornton, Sr. -- or "Skipper" as he was affectionately nicknamed after being born early, "skipping" a portion of the gestation period – was born on July 27, 1939, and passed away peacefully at his home in Denham Springs on March 15, 2020, at the age of 80. The son of the late Lila Mae Garrison Warner and Donald N. Warner, Sr., Skipper was a 1957 graduate of Denham Springs High School and a 1961 graduate of Louisiana State University. After serving in the United States Army, Skipper began a career in the insurance industry and, for more than 20 years, was the proud owner/operator of his own insurance agency in Baton Rouge. Skipper was a devoted Christian, a member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs, and selfless volunteer. He was the husband of the late Marilyn Smallwood Thornton, with whom he shared many wonderful years in marriage until her passing in 2012. An avid sports fan, Skipper enjoyed watching the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He also enjoyed cruising to the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea and keeping up with current events. A warm and outgoing person by nature, Skipper stayed connected with family and friends, whether they were from his days at Denham Springs High School or his years in Baton Rouge. Skipper is survived by a daughter, Allison Thornton of Mandeville; a son, Alton "Dale" Thornton, Jr. (Kerry) of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Caleb (Kaylen), Cole (Megan), and Caroline Thornton, and Katherine, James, and Anna Olinde; stepdaughters, Jennifer Paul Billedeaux (Brent) and Allison Paul Guidry of Lafayette; stepson, John Patrick Paul (Jessica) of Lafayette; step-grandchildren, Austin, Luke, and Anna Billedeaux; Tatum and Beau Guidry; and John, Margaret and Alice Paul; and his children's mother, Velma Arledge Jones. Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Smallwood Thornton; parents, Lila Mae Garrison Warner and Donald N. Warner, Sr.; and a brother, Donald N. "Nicky" Warner, Jr. Due to the Governor's declaration of a Public Health Emergency concerning COVID-19 limiting all gatherings to 50 people, Skipper's visitation, funeral and graveside services will not be open to the public and will be limited to immediate family only. The family hopes to hold a memorial service to remember Skipper for his many friends and extended family after the COVID-19 threat passes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Community Hands, 2171 Tower Drive (inside with St. Vincent de Paul Society), Denham Springs, LA 70726 for use at the local food bank. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close