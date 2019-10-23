Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton J. 'Pete' Landry Jr.. View Sign Service Information Millet-Guidry Funeral Home 2806 West Airline Highway LaPlace , LA 70068 (985)-536-7700 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 529 W. 5th Street LaPlace , LA View Map Memorial Mass 5:00 PM St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church 529 W. 5th Street LaPlace , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alton J. "Pete" Landry, Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, October 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary Acosta Landry, of 55 years; his children, Dwayne (Ann) Landry, Troy (Jeanne) Landry, Sean (Kristyn) Landry and Nicole Landry (Mark Pollman II); Grandchildren, Alyssa (Sam) Folkins and Meghan, Ashlynn, Amanda, Christian, Camren and Ethan Landry; and his brothers and sister, Barbara (the late Wayne) Knotts, Gary (Rita) Landry and Kenneth (Ann) Landry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton J. Landry, Sr. and Glenna Marie Landry; brother-in-law, Wayne Knotts; and his beloved cat, Minneaux. Pete was a wonderful husband, father and proud grandfather. Pete's legacy to his children and grandchildren was to always be yourself in whatever they pursue, something he lived and modeled for them. He loved to fish and cheer for his favorite teams, LSU and the Saints. He was lucky enough to fulfill one of his greatest dreams and see LSU baseball play in Omaha and win the College World Series. He will be greatly missed, leaving a legacy of family and love. Geaux Tigers!! Special thanks to Chris Theodossiou, MD and his staff for the excellent care and support received at the Benson Cancer Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W. 5th Street, LaPlace, on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Visitation at the church from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Ochsner Cancer Institute at https://giving.ochsner.org/Views/dp/donate/controller.cfm? Arrangements by Millet-Guidry Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019

