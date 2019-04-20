Alton John "Al" McArdle Jr., age 76, of Blue Island, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. A native of New Orleans, LA, he graduated from De La Salle High School, New Orleans in 1960, and Louisiana State University in 1964. Al's civil engineering career covered over 40 years beginning in Louisiana with the majority of time in the Chicago area for bridges, roads, and skyscrapers. He was proud to have his son Shawn, also in engineering, work with him. Al had a passion for flying airplanes and in later years racing his Corvettes. He is survived by his beloved Karen (Irvin) McArdle; his son, Shawn P. (Jillian) McArdle; grandson, William P. McArdle; daughter, Angela (McArdle) Dedin; son, Anthony "Tony" McArdle; and stepdaughter Lorah McArdle Gross. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois McArdle, Kathleen McArdle Johnson, Erin McArdle (Wes) Thomas, and Bridget (Lowell) McArdle Dressel; as well as his uncle and aunt, Louis and Anna Mae Noustens; along with loved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private cremation was accorded. Memorial donations in Al's honor may be sent to National Corvette Museum, 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or www.corvettemuseum.org/support/give-now/. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336. www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.
