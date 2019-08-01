Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alton Joseph "AJ" Landry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alton Joseph Landry (AJ) passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a resident of Ringgold, LA and a native of Rosedale & Opelousas, LA. AJ was the son of the late Thomas and Lelia Landry. He is survived by his spouse, Thyra Nadine Hunter Landry, and six children – Vicki Whitington (Gary), Julie Fontenot (Mike), Bruce Landry (Brenda), Allen, Altha, and Peggy Lambert. Surviving grandchildren are Ashley, Brad, Lyle, Dawn, Amanda, Brett, Alysha, Dustin, Brennan, Ryan, Shawn, Maggie, Hanna, Bryan, and Lance. Great-grandchildren are Kori, Brynne, Chase, Cooper, Jackson, Rowan, Saylor, Myka, Bronson, Layla, Avery, Jace, and, Stella. AJ is also survived by his brother Wayne Landry and his two sisters, Mary Reine and Tommie Lee Landry. He was preceded in death by his sisters Sadie Eldridge and Ruth Jarreau and his brother, Roy Landry. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to The Promise Hospital in Shreveport, LA and Green Meadow Haven in Coushatta, LA. Special thanks to Laura of Regional Hospice and Nurses Regina & Katie of Green Meadow Haven for the care and comfort they provided to our father. Visitation will be at Zoar Baptist Church on Saturday, August 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Glen Miers. Graveside services will be at the Rosedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Coushatta, or a . Alton Joseph Landry (AJ) passed away on July 31, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a resident of Ringgold, LA and a native of Rosedale & Opelousas, LA. AJ was the son of the late Thomas and Lelia Landry. He is survived by his spouse, Thyra Nadine Hunter Landry, and six children – Vicki Whitington (Gary), Julie Fontenot (Mike), Bruce Landry (Brenda), Allen, Altha, and Peggy Lambert. Surviving grandchildren are Ashley, Brad, Lyle, Dawn, Amanda, Brett, Alysha, Dustin, Brennan, Ryan, Shawn, Maggie, Hanna, Bryan, and Lance. Great-grandchildren are Kori, Brynne, Chase, Cooper, Jackson, Rowan, Saylor, Myka, Bronson, Layla, Avery, Jace, and, Stella. AJ is also survived by his brother Wayne Landry and his two sisters, Mary Reine and Tommie Lee Landry. He was preceded in death by his sisters Sadie Eldridge and Ruth Jarreau and his brother, Roy Landry. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to The Promise Hospital in Shreveport, LA and Green Meadow Haven in Coushatta, LA. Special thanks to Laura of Regional Hospice and Nurses Regina & Katie of Green Meadow Haven for the care and comfort they provided to our father. Visitation will be at Zoar Baptist Church on Saturday, August 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Glen Miers. Graveside services will be at the Rosedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Coushatta, or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.